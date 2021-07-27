Fun, fun, fun: The Beach Boys close out Elk Grove 2021 concert series

It won't be long till summer time is through.

But a crowd of some 40,000 came to Elk Grove Village Tuesday night to hear the legendary Beach Boys play, reminding everyone they've been having fun all summer long.

The band, led by co-founder Mike Love, who has rights to the group name, performed many of its 1960s California surf rock classics during a free show next to village hall and the library. It was the last of four weekly July concerts in this year's Midsummer Classics Concert Series, which was delayed a year by the pandemic.

Some concertgoers arrived Tuesday morning to stake down a spot with lawn chairs in anticipation of the big crowd. Mayor Craig Johnson initially grabbed headlines in March when he insisted the shows would go on this year, and then in April he added that the village wouldn't require masks or impose other restrictions amid improving COVID-19 metrics.