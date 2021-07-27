Feder: ABC 7 picks up 'Tamron Hall' to replace 'Windy City Live'

Tamron Hall's syndicated daytime talk show is moving to ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, where it will air in place of "Windy City Live" at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Sept. 6, Robert Feder writes.

Soon to kick off its third season, the New York-based "Tamron Hall" has been airing here on Weigel Broadcasting's WCIU-Channel 26 and The U since 2019.

The locally produced "Windy City Live" will end its 10-year run as a weekday series Sept. 3.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by Walt Disney Television, a unit of ABC 7's parent company.

