Cirque Italia bringing Water Circus to Aurora
Updated 7/27/2021 4:43 PM
Cirque Italia is touring back to the Chicago area with a Water Circus.
The splashy spectacle is one of two touring Water Circus companies and features international aerialists, contortionists, clowns and more.
Water Circus will play an 18-performance run from Thursday, July 29, to Sunday, Aug. 8, in its custom blue-and-white tent at the Chicago Premium Outlets, 1650 Premium Outlets Blvd., Aurora.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the seating capacity is reduced to allow for social distancing. There is a mask mandate for anyone over the age of 3, plus lots of hand sanitizer stations throughout the tent.
Tickets are now on sale, and range in price from $10 to $50. For more information, call (941) 704-8572 or visit cirqueitalia.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.