Cirque Italia bringing Water Circus to Aurora

The Diaz Duo are hand-to-hand contortionists featured in Cirque Italia's touring Water Circus. Courtesy of Michael Seeley

Roxana Midi and Susana Silva perform the aerial Lyra feats in Cirque Italia's touring Water Circus, which will play at Aurora's Chicago Premium Outlets for an 18-performance starting Thursday, July 29. Courtesy of Roman Smolkin

Cirque Italia is touring back to the Chicago area with a Water Circus.

The splashy spectacle is one of two touring Water Circus companies and features international aerialists, contortionists, clowns and more.

Water Circus will play an 18-performance run from Thursday, July 29, to Sunday, Aug. 8, in its custom blue-and-white tent at the Chicago Premium Outlets, 1650 Premium Outlets Blvd., Aurora.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the seating capacity is reduced to allow for social distancing. There is a mask mandate for anyone over the age of 3, plus lots of hand sanitizer stations throughout the tent.

Tickets are now on sale, and range in price from $10 to $50. For more information, call (941) 704-8572 or visit cirqueitalia.com.