The High Kings, Texas Tenors will be first up when live shows return to the MAC

The MAC will present an in-person and livestreamed concert of The Texas Tenors on Nov. 21. Courtesy of The Texas Tenors

The McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage will bring back live shows this fall with performers from Ireland and the Lone Star State.

The High Kings, the male version of Celtic Woman, will take the stage of the Glen Ellyn venue on Sept. 12. Favorites of PBS, the four-member Irish folk band have been regulars at the MAC in recent years.

Their latest concert setlist will feature songs off their new "Home from Home" album released earlier this year.

The MAC also has booked a Nov. 21 concert by The Texas Tenors, a trio of vocalists all gussied up in cowboy hats and goatees.

The tenors made a Texas-sized splash as Season 4 finalists on NBC's "America's Got Talent."

The country-classical crossover group later appeared on a "Champions" edition of the talent competition, drawing applause from prickly judge Simon Cowell for their rendition of "Unchained Melody."

The singers also have won Emmy Awards for their PBS concert specials.

They're now touring off their new album, "Outside The Lines," which includes a subdued cover of the Guns N' Roses anthem, "Sweet Child O' Mine."

The Texas Tenors were originally set to perform a livestreamed concert at the MAC in April, but it was postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Patrons can call the MAC box office at (630) 942-4000 or email themac@cod.edu to apply the value of their previously purchased livestream ticket toward the purchase of an in-person ticket for the Nov. 21 concert.

Tickets for The Texas Tenors are $55-$65; and $75 for Gold Circle seats. The MAC also is offering an option to purchase a ticket for a livestream of the performance at $50 per household.

Admission to The High Kings concert is $49 up to $69 for Gold Circle seats.

Currently, there is no plan for the MAC to require proof of vaccination for live concerts this fall. For audience members who are vaccinated, masks will be optional, while masks will be required for non-vaccinated patrons.

The MAC plans to announce the rest of the lineup for its 35th season in September.

For more information, visit AtTheMAC.org.