Paramount Theatre to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine when venue reopens next month

The Paramount Theatre in Aurora returns to live performances with "Kinky Boots." Patrons must show proof of vaccination. Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer

Those who want to attend the Aug. 18 opening of the Broadway show "Kinky Boots" at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora will have to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The show will mark the first indoor show at the Paramount Theatre since the start of the pandemic.

In a post on the Paramount Theatre's website, President and CEO Tim Rater notes that current health guidance does not allow for unvaccinated patrons to attend indoor performances without a mask and 6-feet social distancing.

"Social distancing in the Paramount Theatre is simply not possible," Rater said.

As a result, he said patrons will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA emergency use authorized vaccine to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at the time of entry into the theater. All Paramount Theatre staff, cast, musicians, ushers and crew will also be fully vaccinated, the post states.

Children under the age of 12 that are not currently eligible to receive a vaccine must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult and must wear a mask at all times. Children 3 and under will not be admitted.

Those not planning to be fully vaccinated by the time of their performance are being asked to contact Paramount Theatre's box office at (630) 896-6666 to find out their options. "Kinky Boots" is set to run at the Paramount Theatre through Oct. 17.

In June, Rater had said the Paramount was considering requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination.

"Right now, vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks, they do not need to socially distance, but those that are not vaccinated are supposed to wear a mask and socially distance," Rater said. "It's not pragmatic to socially distance people in the Paramount, because that kills almost 75% of our capacity if we were to do that. Rather than having 1,851 tickets, we would have about 440 if we were to socially distance the entire audience."