Feder: ABC 7 cancels 'Windy City Live' after 10 years of 'great television'

Photo by Colin HinkleRyan Chiaverini and Val Warner have been co-hosts of "Windy City Live" since its inception.

Ten years after it replaced "The Oprah Winfrey Show" on WLS-Channel 7's daytime lineup, "Windy City Live" is about to get blown away.

The locally produced talk and entertainment show will cease production September 3 with its final airing as a Monday-through-Friday series, according to John Idler, president and general manager of ABC 7.

"As we continue to navigate through our industry's challenging times, we have had to make a tough business decision to sunset the daily airing of 'Windy City Live,'" Idler wrote in an email to staff Wednesday.

"I want to thank the outstanding WCL producers and production crew for their tireless commitment to making a decade of great television. WCL's impactful storytelling and community outreach exceeded all our expectations when we launched the show in 2011," Idler wrote.

Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, co-hosts of the show since its inception, are expected to continue with ABC 7, but about 10 full-time jobs and an unknown number of freelance positions will be eliminated, sources said. No word yet on what will air in place of "Windy City Live" at 1 p.m. weekdays.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.