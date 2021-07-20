Original Beach Boy Brian Wilson to headline at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre: How to get tickets

Brian Wilson, shown here performing at the Rosemont Theatre, brings his tour to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre. Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, 2017

Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson, the singer/songwriter hailed as a genius for his masterful pop tunes and groundbreaking records such as 1966's "Pet Sounds," will headline the Genesee Theatre as part of his "Brian Wilson: Greatest Hits Live!" tour.

Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine and former member Blondie Chaplin will join Wilson for the Oct. 23 concert at 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan.

Presale tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, online at geneseetheatre.com and ticketmaster.com. Use the code word "Genesee." Ticket prices start at $65.

Upcoming Genesee shows include: Happy Together featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams and others (Aug. 7); Michael Winslow (Sept. 9); Melissa Etheridge (Oct. 3); Jeff Foxworthy (Oct. 8); Kevin James (Nov. 6); David Sedaris (Nov. 18) and Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular (Dec. 3) among others.

Get information at (847) 263-6300.