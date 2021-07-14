Kane County Fair opens to rain

People enjoy the rides on the first day of the Kane County Fair Wednesday in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Free COVID-19 shots were available at the Kane County Fair Wednesday in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The midway and all of the games were open on the first day of the Kane County Fair Wednesday in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

People enjoy the rides on the first day of the Kane County Fair Wednesday in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

People enjoy the rides on the first day of the Kane County Fair Wednesday in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Kids scream as they enjoy the rides on the first day of the Kane County Fair Wednesday in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Remy Ziller, 3, of Oswego enjoys the fun slide Wednesday on the first day of the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Amid the smell of giant corn dogs and funnel cakes, hundreds of people lined up to get their ride tickets on the first day of the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

Shortly after the free admission day began Wednesday at the fair, the overcast skies opened and caused the crowd to scurry for cover from the rain.

A full week of festivities is planned including the Professional Championship Bullriders and Cowgirls at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a demolition derby at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Musical performers are Hillbilly Rockstarz at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rosie and the Rivers at 5:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 7th Heaven at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Other attractions and performers include Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, a magic show, a petting zoo, carnival rides, a car show and more.

Admission is $5 Thursday and $10 for adults and $5 for children Friday through Sunday. Children under 3 are free. People over 62 and military are admitted free until 5 p.m. Thursday.

For more, call (630) 584-6926 or see Kanecountyfair.com.