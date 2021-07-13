Phillipa Soo, Kathryn Hahn among Emmy nominees from the suburbs

Cecily Strong, right, was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live." She's seen here with Daniel Kaluuya, who was nominated for outstanding guest actor for hosting "SNL." Courtesy of NBC

Libertyville native Phillipa Soo, right, was nominated for an Emmy for her role as the wife of Alexander Hamilton (Lin-Manuel Miranda) in a filmed version of the original Broadway production of "Hamilton." Courtesy of Disney+

Phillipa Soo received a Tony nod and was part of a cast Grammy win for the Broadway hit "Hamilton."

And on Tuesday, the role of Alexander Hamilton's loving wife, Eliza, also earned the Libertyville native an Emmy nomination -- outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie for "Hamilton" on Disney+.

But Soo is not the only star with suburban ties acknowledged with an Emmy nomination Tuesday. Others include:

• Kathryn Hahn: In the same supporting actress category as Soo, Hahn -- a Westchester native and Northwestern University alum -- received her Emmy nomination for Disney+'s "WandaVision."

• Cecily Strong: "The Saturday Night Live" cast member, who grew up in Oak Park, is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

• Brian Stack: The writer, a former resident of Palatine and Park Ridge and a graduate of St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights, is up for two Emmys: outstanding writing for a variety series ("The Late Show with Stephen Colbert") and outstanding writing for a variety special ("Stephen Colbert's election night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020").