Phillipa Soo, Kathryn Hahn among Emmy nominees from the suburbs
Phillipa Soo received a Tony nod and was part of a cast Grammy win for the Broadway hit "Hamilton."
And on Tuesday, the role of Alexander Hamilton's loving wife, Eliza, also earned the Libertyville native an Emmy nomination -- outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie for "Hamilton" on Disney+.
But Soo is not the only star with suburban ties acknowledged with an Emmy nomination Tuesday. Others include:
• Kathryn Hahn: In the same supporting actress category as Soo, Hahn -- a Westchester native and Northwestern University alum -- received her Emmy nomination for Disney+'s "WandaVision."
• Cecily Strong: "The Saturday Night Live" cast member, who grew up in Oak Park, is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.
• Brian Stack: The writer, a former resident of Palatine and Park Ridge and a graduate of St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights, is up for two Emmys: outstanding writing for a variety series ("The Late Show with Stephen Colbert") and outstanding writing for a variety special ("Stephen Colbert's election night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020").