George Thorogood and The Destroyers bring boogie-blues to Elk Grove Village
Updated 7/13/2021 9:17 PM
George Thorogood and The Destroyers performed Tuesday evening on Village Green in Elk Grove Village.
The concert was part of the free Mid-Summer Classics series hosted by the village and the park district.
The 1970s California funk rock group War will perform next Tuesday. The Beach Boys, with co-founder Mike Love, will close out the series July 27. The concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. next to village hall, 901 Wellington Ave.
