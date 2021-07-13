 

George Thorogood and The Destroyers bring boogie-blues to Elk Grove Village

  • George Thorogood and the Destroyers perform Tuesday night at Elk Grove Village's Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series.

    George Thorogood and the Destroyers perform Tuesday night at Elk Grove Village's Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The show by George Thorogood, left, and the Destroyers on Tuesday evening was the second in this year's Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series in Elk Grove Village.

    The show by George Thorogood, left, and the Destroyers on Tuesday evening was the second in this year's Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series in Elk Grove Village. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • George Thorogood and the Destroyers get ready to perform at Elk Grove Village's Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series on Tuesday evening.

    George Thorogood and the Destroyers get ready to perform at Elk Grove Village's Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series on Tuesday evening. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • George Thorogood and the Destroyers replaced KC and The Sunshine Band on Tuesday's concert bill

    George Thorogood and the Destroyers replaced KC and The Sunshine Band on Tuesday's concert bill Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A large crowd gathers at Village Green just outside Elk Grove's village hall on Tuesday evening to watch George Thorogood and the Destroyers perform.

    A large crowd gathers at Village Green just outside Elk Grove's village hall on Tuesday evening to watch George Thorogood and the Destroyers perform. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/13/2021 9:17 PM

George Thorogood and The Destroyers performed Tuesday evening on Village Green in Elk Grove Village.

The concert was part of the free Mid-Summer Classics series hosted by the village and the park district.

 

The 1970s California funk rock group War will perform next Tuesday. The Beach Boys, with co-founder Mike Love, will close out the series July 27. The concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. next to village hall, 901 Wellington Ave.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 