Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes baby piping plover

This piping plover hatched Saturday at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Sunny Nelson/Lincoln Park Zoo

An endangered piping plover chick has hatched at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Chicago's most famous bird parents, Monty and Rose, welcomed three new chicks into the world earlier this month at Montrose Beach Dunes Natural Area. But when Monty and Rose decided to dote on the fluffy new arrivals, they abandoned a fourth, unhatched egg.

So the folks at Lincoln Park Zoo moved in.

