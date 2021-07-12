Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes baby piping plover
Updated 7/12/2021 6:50 PM
An endangered piping plover chick has hatched at Lincoln Park Zoo.
Chicago's most famous bird parents, Monty and Rose, welcomed three new chicks into the world earlier this month at Montrose Beach Dunes Natural Area. But when Monty and Rose decided to dote on the fluffy new arrivals, they abandoned a fourth, unhatched egg.
So the folks at Lincoln Park Zoo moved in.
• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
