Outdoor improvements for more fun in the sun

Many inspiring displays can be found at the nine-acre Lurvey garden Center in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Lurvey Garden Center

Lurvey's carries a line of patio umbrellas that will not only add shade, but also a pop of color to your outdoor space. Photos Courtesy of Lurvey Garden Center

For the past 15 months, people have worked hard to improve their outdoor spaces, as this was one of the sole means of entertainment during the pandemic.

Many have updated their plantings, added a new patio or seating area, installed a fire feature or water fountain, and generally improved garden decor to create their very own sanctuary.

As the state moves into phase 5 and a full reopening, there will be many more choices for entertainment, but home is where the heart is. There are many ways to keep your outdoor space exciting and welcoming. Don't forget, many of your friends and family have not seen what you have done over the past year.

For those still needing to add a punch to their landscapes, find inspiration and ideas at the Lurvey Garden Center, 2550 E. Dempster St., Des Plaines. Looking for shade? Check out the new line of pergola kits by Toja Grid.

These easy to assembly kits are perfect to create a shaded area or privacy from your neighbor. Using the Toja Grid components, you can let your imagination run wild.

If a pergola is too large for your space, the store offers umbrellas by Treasure Garden that not only add shade, but also a pop of color to your space.

Continuing the trend of living outdoors, Lurvey's has a full line of outdoor rugs by mad mats. These affordable UV-protected rugs are a great way to add color and soften your patio, porch or deck.

If it is outdoor furniture you are looking for to finish off that new space -- or even to replace your aging pieces, Lurvey's has several new offerings. The first is Outdoor Interiors, which has a selection of both teak and eucalyptus wood products. The second is Fermob, which is modern, French-inspired, colorful outdoor furniture that is seen in many parks and recommended by many architects.

While Lurvey's does not carry grills, it has a nice selection of gourmet dips and sauces, as well as melamine and other safe-to-use dishware to make your next outdoor gathering an event to remember.

Maybe your just starting to dream about your outdoor space. Is it a water feature, a fountain, colorful pots with blooming plants, a natural stone patio or pathway, or a brick paver seating area you desire? The store has many displays that show its products in action. Stroll the nine-acre facility and let your imagination run wild. Be it the Unilock entertaining area, the pondless waterfall or Lurvey's in-ground pond with waterfall, the store has inspirational displays. With more than 100 kinds of natural stone, clay pavers, concrete pavers, porcelain tiles and treads, the store has what you need to start your project.

Visit Lurvey's in Des Plaines, just east of I-294. For more information, visit Lurveys.com or call (847) 824-7411.