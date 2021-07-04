Paint is the best decorating tool to transform a room

Rooms painted in reds and yellow tones feel warmer. There are so many ways to change a room through the color of its walls. Creators Syndicate

• Joseph Pubillones is taking some time off. This column originally published in 2017.

Have you ever come up with a decorating idea for your home and then been able to see it through completion? If you have, certainly you are have experienced that sensation of satisfaction, the sheer pleasure derived from the process of change.

For most, the interior walls of a home are the largest areas one will ever have to work with to express a personal sense of style and creativity.

There are so many ways to change a room through the design of its walls. Sometimes it's just a fresh coat of paint in a new color that gives a room a new look. A change in color, pattern and texture can aid in changing the dynamics of the room, and sometimes even the way it functions.

For example, a dark small bedroom can become a bright and cheerful card room by changing the color on the walls to clear tints and light tones, regardless of the furniture styles.

Strategizing the scheme for a room, the style and mood can be exciting and fun, but also daunting and confusing. Seeking for ideas, colors and patterns can be a bit of a fun treasure hunt. Your inspiration may take you through museums, designer show houses, furniture store vignettes, shelter magazines and the pages of design books.

The best idea for any project is to start a file, collecting advertisements of desired pieces of furniture. Paint swatches of favorite colors for your local paint store or wallpaper samples all should become a part of your inspiration board.

Your own selection and combinations of the items will help you to concoct a personal and specific design to your home. These will be the design guidelines in the execution of your home.

Next phase will take into consideration if you will do the project yourself or whether you will have help of contractors and professionals. Sometimes this decision is based on budget, and for others it might be a matter of talent in any particular area of home renovations. Whatever your choice, the important thing is that the result makes your home be seen in its best light.

There are a couple of rules about color:

Lighter colors make a room seem larger, whereas darker colors bring the walls closer and make a room seem smaller. While this is generally true, the opposite is also true. Dark midnight blue walls recede the walls, as does black, brown or dark gray.

Rooms painted in reds and yellows tones feel warmer, and are best used in rooms that do not get a lot of light. Cool colors such as blues and greens are ideally used in rooms that have a lot of natural light. Greens are easiest on eyes. Pink, rose and peach are thought to be best for complexions.

Of course, as seen in our first example, rules are meant to be broken.

• Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida.

© 2021, Creators Syndicate