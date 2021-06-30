Feder: Chicago Tribune theater critic Chris Jones named editorial page editor

After two decades as theater critic of the Chicago Tribune Chris Jones was named editorial page editor Wednesday. But he said he still plans to review "the major shows" for the newspaper.

The unorthodox move, as first reported here, comes amid staff upheaval following the exodus of more than 40 journalists who accepted buyouts from the Tribune's new owners, New York-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

As editorial page editor, Jones succeeds Kristen McQueary, who resigned after she was turned down for a buyout.

Jones, 57, joined the Tribune full time in 2002. A native of Manchester, England, he was educated at University of Hull and The Ohio State University and taught at Northern Illinois University and DePaul University. He also wrote about theater for Variety.

