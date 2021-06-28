Wheeling restaurant in the spotlight for new Amazon Prime TV series

Workers with the production of the Amazon Prime TV series "Paper Girls" set up a fake restaurant sign over the real sign at the Rise n Dine restaurant in Wheeling on Monday. The series is being shot throughout the Chicago area. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

The Rise n Dine restaurant in Wheeling was transformed into a fictional cafe Monday for filming of the Amazon Prime TV series "Paper Girls." Based on a popular comic book series, the show has been shooting in Wheeling and other suburban locations. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

Production of an upcoming TV series about time-traveling newspaper delivery girls invaded a popular Wheeling restaurant Monday.

The Rise n Dine restaurant shut down for the day so scenes for the Amazon Prime series "Paper Girls" could be shot inside and outside the one-story building at 102 S. Milwaukee Ave.

The interior set was closed to the public. Outside, workers covered the iconic yellow Rise n Dine pole sign with a green one advertising a fictional cafe.

Workers also folded back the awning over the front door so the real restaurant's name wouldn't show. Tables and chairs usually set up for outdoor dining were removed, too.

Trucks for the production occupied the parking lot and nearby Center Avenue.

Rise n Dine owner Ivan Arriola called being selected to be part of the production a blessing.

"We've had a rough year and we're happy to get back on track," he said. "This will help us get to the next level."

"Paper Girls" is based on an Image Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Matt Wilson and Jared K. Fletcher. The first issue is available for free online at imagecomics.com/read/paper-girls.

The TV series has been shooting throughout the suburbs. On Friday, crews got footage at the Dam No. 1 Woods forest preserve in Wheeling and at a private home in the village, production crew members said. Crews also have visited Hoffman Estates and other towns.

The Rise n Dine is scheduled to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday to accommodate the filmmakers. Driving scenes in the Wheeling area are planned for Tuesday, a crew member said.

The cast of "Paper Girls" will include Ali Wong, Nate Corddry, Adina Porter and Marika Engelhardt, according to imdb.com.

It's the latest Amazon Prime production to hit the suburbs.

"Lightyears," an upcoming science fiction series starring J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, shot in Wauconda, Island Lake and elsewhere earlier this month.