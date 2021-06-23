10 hot tickets: Il Divo, Lindsey Stirling, Twenty One Pilots
Lindsey Stirling "Artemis Tour" with Kiesza: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $29-$199 at concerts.livenation.com; rescheduled so original tickets will be honored.
Hall & Oates, Squeeze "Nomadband Tour" and KT Tunstall: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $22 at concerts.livenation.com; rescheduled so original tickets will be honored.
Neko Case with Son Little presented by Evanston SPACE: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Temperance Beer Company, 2000 Dempster St., Evanston. $35 at eventbrite.com.
Il Divo "For Once In My Life Tour": 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Arie Crown Theater, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at ildivo.com/events.
Flogging Molly and the Violent Femmes with Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Thick: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at concerts.livenation.com.
Teenage Bottlerocket with Heart & Lung, The Last Gang: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Chop Shop, 2033 W. North Ave., Chicago. $20 at dice.fm.
Zach Williams "The Rescue Story Tour" with We The Kingdom, Cain: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Life Changers International Church, 2500 Beverly Road, Hoffman Estates. $25-$75 at gopromoters.com.
Twenty One Pilots "Takeover Tour": On sale Wednesday, June 23, at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com.
• 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago
• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago
• 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago
Katie Couric "Going There" book tour: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $99-$375. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at ticketmaster.com.
AFI "Bodies Tour" with Cold Cave: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at afireinside.net/tour.
• Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, events are subject to change. Please visit the venue sites for information about schedules and health protocols.