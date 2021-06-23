10 hot tickets: Il Divo, Lindsey Stirling, Twenty One Pilots

Zach Williams shares his story and songs on "The Rescue Story Tour" with We The Kingdom and Cain Friday, Sept. 24, at Life Changers International Church in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of CMA Media Productions

Tickets go on sale Friday to see Il Divo's "For Once In My Life Tour" Friday, Sept. 10, at Chicago's Arie Crown Theater. Courtesy of Il Divo

Lindsey Stirling "Artemis Tour" with Kiesza: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $29-$199 at concerts.livenation.com; rescheduled so original tickets will be honored.

Hall & Oates, Squeeze "Nomadband Tour" and KT Tunstall: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $22 at concerts.livenation.com; rescheduled so original tickets will be honored.

Neko Case with Son Little presented by Evanston SPACE: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Temperance Beer Company, 2000 Dempster St., Evanston. $35 at eventbrite.com.

Il Divo "For Once In My Life Tour": 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Arie Crown Theater, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at ildivo.com/events.

Flogging Molly and the Violent Femmes with Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Thick: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at concerts.livenation.com.

Teenage Bottlerocket with Heart & Lung, The Last Gang: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Chop Shop, 2033 W. North Ave., Chicago. $20 at dice.fm.

Zach Williams "The Rescue Story Tour" with We The Kingdom, Cain: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Life Changers International Church, 2500 Beverly Road, Hoffman Estates. $25-$75 at gopromoters.com.

Twenty One Pilots "Takeover Tour": On sale Wednesday, June 23, at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com.

• 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago

• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago

• 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago

Katie Couric "Going There" book tour: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $99-$375. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at ticketmaster.com.

AFI "Bodies Tour" with Cold Cave: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at afireinside.net/tour.

• Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, events are subject to change. Please visit the venue sites for information about schedules and health protocols.