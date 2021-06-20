Fired up for the Fourth? Where to find fireworks displays in the suburbs

Fans can catch fireworks displays after Schaumburg Boomers games on July 2, 3 and 4. Courtesy of the Boomers

Fireworks will light up the sky on July 1 and 2 at Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park. Courtesy of Parkway Bank Park

After COVID-19 largely quieted local fireworks in 2020, the summer sky shows are back with a bang this summer.

Here's a look at Independence Day displays and others. Note: Details could change, so it's best to check before you go.

June 26

Carpentersville: 9:30 p.m. at Meadowdale Park, the intersection of Besinger Drive and Maple Avenue. Activities begin at 7:30 p.m. with concerts, food trucks and more. www.dtpd.org.

Grayslake: Dusk at Central Park, 250 Library Lane. Part of the Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic & Fireworks, which runs from 3-10 p.m. Catch music from Vinyl Gold Mine at 5 p.m. and the GOOROOS at 7:30 p.m. Carnival rides and food vendors will be on hand. www.glpd.com.

June 30

Mount Prospect: 9:30 p.m. at Melas Park on Central Road. Part of the Mount Prospect Lions Club Annual 4th of July Festival. Includes carnival, bands and more. mplions.org.

July 1-2

Rosemont: Following the 7-10 p.m. concerts at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place. Hi Infidelity performs Thursday, July 1; Super Diamond headlines Friday, July 2. Food and beverage vendors. Free parking with validation. rosemont.com/rockin-in-the-park-is-back-this-summer/.

July 2

Bartlett: 9:30 p.m. near the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road. Fireworks will take place in the middle of a performance by 7th heaven as part of Bartlett's 4th of July Festival, which runs July 2-4. www.bartlett4thofjuly.com.

July 2-4

Schaumburg: After the Boomers games at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road. July 4 features an extended display. Other dates include July 23 and 24; Aug. 6, 7, 27 and 28; and Sept. 3 and 4. Tickets are $11-$14. www.boomersbaseball.com.

July 3

Arlington Heights: Arlington Park, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., will host a Fireworks Night from 2:25 to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $37; some seating options are sold out. www.arlingtonpark.com/events/fireworks-night.

Barrington: Dusk at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St. The day's events will include a parade at 10 a.m. www.barrington-il.gov.

Hawthorn Woods: 9:15 p.m. at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Parking is limited; visit vhw.org/4thofJuly for details on reserved premium parking or lots in the area.

Romeoville: 9:30 p.m. The village will host three simultaneous fireworks shows at Lukancic Middle School, Volunteer Park and Discovery Park. www.romeoville.org.

Round Lake Beach: Dusk near the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way. Before the fireworks, headliner Fast Times will perform at 7:30 p.m. Food and beer vendors. www.rlapd.org.

Warrenville: 9:15 at Cerny Park, 260 Warren Ave. warrenvilleparks.org.

Wauconda: Dusk at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St. Part of a celebration that begins at 6 p.m. The park district will be selling food, drinks and glow necklaces. www.wauconda-il.gov.

Wheaton: Dusk at Graf Park, 1701 Manchester Road, just east of the DuPage County Fairgrounds. The celebration will start at 5:30 p.m. with lawn games, concessions, a DJ and giveaways. A local scout troop will lead a flag ceremony. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

July 4

Antioch: 9:15 p.m. in downtown Antioch. Part of the Independence Day Celebration, which also includes a 5K run and walk at 8 a.m., a parade at 10:30 a.m. and a performance by Blooze Brothers at 7 p.m. at the Williams Park Pavilion, 400 Williams St. www.antioch.il.gov.

Batavia: 9:30 p.m. in the fields at Engstrom Park and Batavia High School. The 70th Annual Batavia Fireworks Sky Concert will take place from 5-10:30 p.m., including food vendors and a performance by the Batavia Community Band before the fireworks. To donate, visit bataviafireworks.org. www.cityofbatavia.net.

Bensenville: 9:30 p.m. at Redmond Recreational Complex, 735 E. Jefferson St. The evening's events also will include a music set by DJ M.B. Entertainment at 6 p.m. and tribute band Simply Elton at 7:30 p.m. www.bensenville.il.us.

Buffalo Grove: Dusk; best viewing locations include Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road. www.vbg.org

Elk Grove Village: Dusk at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, next to Elk Grove High School. Part of the Lions Club Fourth of July festival, which includes a Daughtry concert at 8 p.m. elkgrove.org.

Elgin: Around 9:15 p.m. from the National Street bridge with viewing at Festival Park and the surrounding areas. There will be no parade this year or accompanying entertainment with the fireworks. cityofelgin.org.

Glen Ellyn: Dusk at Lake Ellyn, 645 Lenox Road. glenellyn4thofjuly.org.

Glenview: Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd, Glenview. This year the show will not be synchronized to music and there will not be a live musical performance. Check website for updates. glenviewparks.org.

Libertyville: Dusk at Butler Lake Park, 835 W. Winchester Road. www.libertyville.com.

Lincolnshire: 9:30 p.m. Part of the Red White, and BOOM! event, which is expected to include other events throughout the day. Fireworks will be fired at a high altitude from the golf course of the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, 10 Marriott Drive, to allow viewing from further away than usual and to prevent crowding. www.lincolnshireil.gov.

Lombard: Dusk at Madison Meadow Park, 500 E. Wilson Ave. villageoflombard.org.

Mount Prospect: 9:30 p.m. at Melas Park on Central Road. Part of the Mount Prospect Lions Club Annual 4th of July Festival. Includes a carnival, bands and more. mplions.org.

Mundelein: 9:30 p.m. Prime viewing locations are the Metra parking lot on Archer Avenue and the Community Days festival grounds on Seymour Avenue near Courtland Street. Part of the Mundelein Community Days Festival planned for July 2-5 at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St. www.mundelein.org.

Naperville: Dusk at Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive. Naperville Responds for Veterans is hosting a fireworks display as part of the organization's new Fourth of July weekend festival, The Naperville Salute, which runs July 2-3. Designated sponsorship areas will be set up for tailgating and premier viewing. www.napervillesalute.org.

Northbrook: Dusk at Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave., and Techny Prairie Park and Fields, 1750 Techny Road. There will be activities July 3, including live music at Village Green Park in the afternoon. On July 4, residents are encouraged to participate in neighborhood bike parades. northbrook4thofJuly.com.

Rolling Meadows: 9:15 p.m. behind the Community Center at 3705 Pheasant Drive. A larger-than-usual display is planned for this year. www.cityrm.org.

Spring Grove: Dusk at Thelen Park on Winn Road. Parking is $10 per car at Thelen Park, Horse Fair Park or Spring Grove Park. www.sg4thofjuly.com.

St. Charles: After dark at Pottawatomie Park, northwest of the corner of Main Street and North 5th Street. Soda will perform at 6 p.m. There is a $10 parking fee for nonresidents. www.stcparks.org/july-4th-celebration.

Vernon Hills: 9:30 p.m. from an island in Big Bear Lake at Century Park, Lakeview Parkway, south of Route 60. www.vernonhills.org/100/July-4th.

Waukegan: From 9-10 p.m. at Waukegan Harbor & Marina, 55 S. Harbor Place. waukeganharbor.com.

Woodridge and Downers Grove: 9:30 p.m. near 75th Street and Lemont Road, Woodridge. Best views are from the parking lots along 75th Street; both villages are sponsoring the fireworks. woodridgeil.gov or downers.us.