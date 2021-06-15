Naperville Jaycees announce music lineup for 2021 Last Fling

Sixteen Candles, a 1980s cover band, is part of the band lineup for the Naperville Jaycees' 2021 Last Fling on Sept. 5. Courtesy of Sixteen Candles

The dance and party band Libido Funk Circus are set to close out the Naperville Jaycees' 2021 Last Fling on Sept. 6. Courtesy of Libido Funk Circus

7th Heaven plays the opening night of the Naperville Jaycees' 2021 Last Fling on Sept. 3. Daily Herald File Photo

The Naperville Jaycees have largely gone local for the music lineup of the 2021 Last Fling. The annual outdoor Labor Day weekend festival returns Sept. 3-6 after last year's hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All of the bands featured on the Jackson Avenue Stage are from the Chicago area," Danielle Tufano, Naperville Jaycees entertainment chairwoman, said in a statement. "I am sure that everyone will find something to enjoy."

A total of 15 acts will perform over four days on the sponsored "Men in Black Pest Control Services Jackson Avenue Stage" along the Riverwalk in downtown Naperville. The music acts range in experience from indie rock veterans 7th Heaven (8 p.m. Sept. 3) to Naperville student bands from the School of Rock (5 p.m. that same day).

Rock tribute and cover bands are also well-represented on the music roster with acts like Hi Infidelity (8 p.m. Sept. 4), Sixteen Candles (8 p.m. Sept. 5) and Libido Funk Circus (4 p.m. Sept. 6) as a few of the headliners.

Different musical genres in the mix include boy-band hits performed by The Boy Band Night (6 p.m. Sept. 3), contemporary country performed by Whiskey Romance (4 p.m. Sept. 4) and 1960s pop and R&B courtesy of Motown Nation (4 p.m. Sept. 5).

In addition, the Last Fling features a carnival and lots of food and beverages for purchase.

"We are thrilled to return to our roots with a true admission-free community festival this year," Tufano said in the statement. Yet Tufano also emphasized that donations are appreciated.

The Naperville Jaycees are a nonprofit service organization and the Last Fling serves as a fundraiser. The Naperville Jaycees targets young professionals who are dedicated to offering area residents the opportunity to better themselves and to grow personally and professionally through community service and fundraising efforts.

The city of Naperville, the Naperville Park District, area community organizations and hundreds of volunteers also collaborate on the Last Fling.

For more festival information, visit lastfling.org.

For more information on the Naperville Jaycees, call (630) 961-9375 or visit naperjaycees.org.