Chicago 'Blue Man Group' shows to resume in August

The long-running Chicago version of "Blue Man Group" is set to resume live performances Wednesday, Aug. 18. Courtesy of Eric Klein

The long-running Chicago production of "Blue Man Group" is set to resume performances on Wednesday, Aug. 18, although some staging changes are in the works due to COVID-19 protocols.

The global hit performance art piece features three silent blue men who drum and interact with art and technology. "Blue Man Group" had been playing at Chicago's Briar Street Theatre since 1997, but the production was halted in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Blue Man Group" debuted in 1991 off-Broadway in New York and had also been running there until the pandemic. The New York production resumes Sept. 3, while the Las Vegas production resumes June 24.

Before the pandemic, "Blue Man Group" was known for plenty of cast interaction with the audience, such as tossing marshmallows and climbing seats. It remains to be seen how the show might be altered.

Chicago tickets range from $49 to $89 and are now on sale. For more information, visit blueman.com/chicago.