Wizard World Chicago returns to Rosemont in October

Movies are back, baseball games are back, concerts are back. On Oct. 15, pop culture conventions are back.

Wizard World Chicago will return Oct. 15 through 17 to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, two months later than its usual August slot. This year will be the 23rd edition of what Wizard Brands Inc. calls its "flagship event" in a Monday news release.

All tickets originally purchased for the 2020 event postponed by the pandemic will be honored. New on-sale dates and prices will be announced soon, the news release said, as will the convention's lineup of events and celebrity guests.

Also to be determined: guidelines on social distancing, masking and the like.

Visit wizardworld.com for more details, and to see the virtual fan experiences available ahead of the return of in-person conventions.