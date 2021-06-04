Why furniture is in high demand

Those in the market for virtually any style of home furniture -- contemporary, traditional, rustic, modern and even outdoor furniture -- as well as mattresses -- can invariably find it in the new 40,000-square-foot Sell A Cow Furniture showroom at 801 E. Park Ave. in Libertyville.

The Sell A Cow Furniture showroom carries a wide variety of sofas, sectionals, bedroom and dining sets at 801 E. Park Ave. in Libertyville. -

"We sell furniture for literally every room of the house and it is made in the United States, as well as in Italy, Spain, Ukraine, Poland, Vietnam and China," said Dmitriy Chernyak, co-owner with his brother, Vitaliy. "And this pandemic, while terrible for us and everyone else personally, has been great for the furniture business. People spending lots of time at home needed desks at which to work, realized their couches were sagging, and much more. There is now a national shortage of desks!

"Interestingly, we have many customers who come in looking for just a couch or just a desk and they are so impressed with our design staff, customer service and attention to detail, that they come back and buy an entire room," Chernyak added.

"No matter what your price range, we want to help you create the home of your dreams. We sell affordable brand-name living room furniture and dining room furniture, including single items and complete furniture sets. We also sell stylish bedroom furniture and comfortable mattresses, for both adults and children. We sell computer desks and a variety of office furniture as well, in addition to home accents including area rugs, lighting, room dividers and so much more," their website states.

However, the demand for furniture of all types has been so high that the industry has been unable to keep up. Consequently, those ordering custom furniture now need to expect to wait between four and six months for delivery, Chernyak warned.

"Nevertheless, people have learned that our motto -- make your house a home -- is something we are devoted to," Chernyak said. "We have 17 employees, ranging from sales personnel to experienced interior designers with four-year degrees, to our own background-checked delivery crews that make Sell A Cow a one-stop shop with a family feel. We take a personal approach with every customer."

Sell A Cow Furniture was founded in 2010, initially selling gently used furniture. But the business model quickly evolved and after only about six months, the Chernyaks changed their focus to the sale of an incredible range of new furniture, rugs and lighting.

Originally, they carried economical to midrange furniture made all around the world. But over the years the quality of the furniture they carry has gradually increased and today they sell beautifully crafted furniture at all price points, made all around the world by companies like Bassett, Tempur-Pedic, Lexington, Flexsteel, Bernhardt, Liberty and many more.

As for the store's unique -- and memorable -- name, it undoubtedly refers to the leather from which furniture is often made. Coming up with a unique, memorable name for a business can be a herculean task. But the Chernyak brothers took up the challenge and created an amusing name that sticks in people's minds and the customers just keep coming back!

For more information, visit www.sellacow.com or call (847) 378-8142.