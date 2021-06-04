Sammy Hagar & Friends to play Aurora's RiverEdge Park on July 18

Sammy Hagar and Friends will perform live at RiverEdge Park in Aurora at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Courtesy of Leah Steiger

Expect to hear song hits like "I Can't Drive 55," "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love" when Sammy Hagar & Friends play live at RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

The Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee tied to bands like Van Halen, Chickenfoot and The Circle performs at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18.

Tickets are $55 general admission and go on sale online at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5. Phone sales begin 10 a.m. Monday, June 14.

Other RiverEdge Park outdoor concerts on sale include REO Speedwagon (July 1), Poi Dog Pondering (Aug. 28) and several rock tribute acts.

Each concert will be staged in compliance with current state and federal mandates around COVID-19. Specific attendance protocols will be confirmed and shared with ticket buyers before each show.

For tickets and more information, visit riveredgeaurora.com or call (630) 896-6666.