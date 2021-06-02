Lolla announces day-by-day lineup

With just over a month to the return of an in-person Lollapalooza in Grant Park, the festival on Wednesday announced the day-by-day lineup for the extravaganza July 29-Aug. 1.

The headliners scheduled to perform are: Miley Cyrus (July 29); Tyler, the Creator (July 30), Post Malone (July 31), and Foo Fighters (Aug. 1). Also slated to perform are Megan Thee Stallion, Journey, Modest Mouse, Limp Bizkit and Steve Aoki.

Also announced: single-day tickets, $130 apiece, went on sale Wednesday at lollapalooza.com. General admission+ tickets are $225 and include numerous perks including shade seating near Buckingham Fountain and access to premium restrooms. Four-day general admission tickets are $375 (the price will increase in phases as festival opening day approaches).

The festival will be held at "full capacity," but the city will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results to enter. More than 100,000 fans are expected to attend each day of the festival, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

