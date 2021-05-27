Feder: WGN Radio's Bob Sirott to share his 'Summer Record Collection'

Before he became a Chicago TV news anchor and radio talk show host, Bob Sirott made a name for himself here as a great Top 40 DJ, Robert Feder writes.

This weekend he's returning to his roots as host of "Bob Sirott's Summer Record Collection," a two-hour music special at 7 p.m. Saturday on WGN 720-AM, the Nexstar Media Group news/talk station.

Among the summer-themed tunes he'll play are "Suddenly Last Summer" by The Motels, "California Nights" by Lesley Gore, "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and The Waves, and "Summer of '69" by Bryan Adams.

"I just saw the latest weekend weather forecast. Maybe hearing these songs one right after another will keep us from freezing," he told me.

Sirott has been hosting mornings on WGN since January 2020.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.