Feder: ABC 7's 'Windy City Live' cruises to 10th anniversary

Wrapping up the May ratings sweep, Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini will host a special edition of "Windy City Live" Wednesday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their talk and entertainment show on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, Robert Feder writes.

They'll originate the show from the Chicago River onboard a Wendella tour boat and visit neighborhoods throughout the city.

The special also will feature a chat with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and highlights of the show's past decade.

"Our 10th anniversary is a great opportunity to thank viewers from around Chicago who have embraced this show for so long and to let them know how much we appreciate them and their amazing enthusiasm and support," executive producer Hank Mendheim said in a statement.

"Windy City Live," which debuted May 26, 2011, airs weekdays at 1 p.m. and repeats at 12:05 a.m.

