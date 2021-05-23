Water, water everywhere -- especially inside you

Water powers everything in our bodies, from how well our blood circulates to how smoothly our joints move. Stock Photo

In his book, "The TB12 Method," quarterback Tom Brady (who in February won his seventh Super Bowl at the ripe old age of 43), advises that to stay in peak physical condition you need to drink water. Lots and lots of water.

In Tom's case, that's between 14 and 37 glasses a day.

The rest of us don't need to take it to such extremes. But staying hydrated is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Water powers everything in our bodies, from how well our blood circulates to how smoothly our joints move. It can also help with weight control because water "fills you up."

Especially during hot weather, our bodies experience greater "insensible loss" of moisture through our skin. It's how we cool ourselves through perspiration, and we can lose a lot of water in a short period of time.

Dehydration -- literally the lack of water -- affects us in many ways. You may not even realize you're dehydrated because you won't necessarily feel thirst.

People who are mildly dehydrated will experience irritability, fatigue and lightheadedness, which can progress to confusion, fainting and symptoms of shock as the brain experiences less blood flow. Severe dehydration may even lead to unconsciousness, coma and organ failure if left untreated.

How much water do you need?

How much water you need depends on a variety of factors: age, weight, level of activity. The rule of thumb is six to eight glasses a day for a healthy 150-pound person, but there's a better way to determine if you're getting enough water: your urine.

If your urine is the pale yellow of lemonade, you're probably getting enough water. Bright yellow urine means you need to drink more.

Fluid should be added during the heat or with exercise.

One of the best ways to get your water in is to keep it handy. When I get in the car, I always make sure I have my water bottle with me. And if I'm experiencing "water fatigue," I jazz it up with sliced lemons and limes.

Can you drink too much water?

I'm always amused by people who lug around gallon jugs of water. That's 128 ounces, or 16 eight-ounce servings -- Tom Brady territory.

Too much water can be as bad as too little. "Overhydration" occurs when you drink so much water your kidneys can't process it. Water can collect in your bloodstream, throwing off the balance of water and sodium in your blood.

Some medical conditions, including uncontrolled diabetes and congestive heart failure, can also cause excess water retention.

Water vs. "fluid"

I've been talking about water as if the only source is, well, water. But water is a fluid, and many different fluids can count toward your daily water intake.

Coffee, tea and other caffeinated drinks are commonly understood to be diuretic, meaning they cause you to lose water. But studies have shown that the fluid outweighs the diuretic effect. Nor does carbonation negatively affect fluid intake. However, make sure these drinks are not laden with sugar and calories.

The same goes for fruit juices. They are a good source of fluid, but high in sugar. Limit yourself to one 6-ounce glass a day.

If you've been outside exercising on a hot day, you may need some electrolytes. Pedialyte or Gatorade can come in handy. Gatorade now has a no-sugar added product, Gatorade Zero, that contains the same nutrients and electrolytes as the original version.

You might also try coconut water, which has fewer calories, less sodium and more potassium than a sports drink. At 60 calories for an 8-ounce serving, though, you'll want to limit your intake. Nonfat dairy milk, not to mention milk from vegan sources (soy, almond, oat) are also good choices.

Water from the food you eat

You don't have to drink all of your water! Many fruits and vegetables have 80% or more water content. We're coming into summer, so these will be more plentiful and fresher.

One of the best is watermelon -- which makes sense, right? Watermelon is 92% water. One cup contains more than a half cup of water, plus you're getting fiber, vitamins C and A and magnesium. All melons, in fact, are high in water content, including honeydew and cantaloupe.

Some other fruits and vegetables with high water content:

• Strawberries

• Pineapple

• Peaches

• Oranges

• Bell peppers

• Broccoli

• Celery

• Cucumbers

• Lettuce

• Zucchini

• Tomatoes

See? You can have your water and eat it, too. Have a healthier and safer summer by staying hydrated every day.

• Teri Dreher is a board-certified patient advocate. A critical care nurse for 30+ years, she is founder of NShore Patient Advocates (www.NorthShoreRN.com). She is offering a free, 30-minute phone consultation by calling (312) 788-2640 to make an appointment.