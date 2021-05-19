Lollapalooza tickets on sale today for Foo Fighters, Tyler, the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion

In interviews earlier this year, Perry Farrell said he was ready to bring Lollapalooza back. And with today's lineup announcement and tickets going on sale, he's making it official.

With more than 165 acts playing across eight stages, the fest brings some varied acts to the fans including Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Marshmello, Journey, 2021 Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion, Chicago's own Whitney, Band of Horses, Modest Mouse, Angels & Airwaves and many more.

Four-day passes hit the box office at noon today for the 30th anniversary of the festival, which takes over Chicago's Grant Park Thursday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 1.

After last year's scramble to transition Lollapalooza to an online music festival, organizers are excited to bring one of Chicago's biggest music festivals back to an in-person event. But with the event open to full capacity and the large numbers expected to attend, health and safety precautions will be important.

Music fans will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (including the two-week waiting period for full effectiveness) or negative COVID-19 test results within 24 hours of each day of attendance. Additional details will be forthcoming in early July.

General admission passes start at $350, and a number of other options -- all with their own tiers of perks from private restrooms to front-row viewing -- run up to $4,200 for the weekend. To assist patrons, Lollapalooza organizers are offering a layaway plan this year. Single-day tickets will be announced at a later date. Find more information at lollapalooza.com/tickets.