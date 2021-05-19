Feder: Midday star Greg Brown bowing out after five decades in radio

Fifty-one years after he first hit the air at WSTK in northwest suburban Woodstock, Greg Brown is calling it a career. Chicago radio won't be the same without him, Robert Feder writes.

Friday will mark Brown's last day as midday personality at WLS 94.7-FM, the Cumulus Media classic hits station where's he been a mainstay since 2007.

"I, and all of us, can't thank Greg enough for all his years in the business and what he's meant to WLS-FM," Marv Nyren, vice president and market manager of Cumulus Media Chicago, told staffers in a memo. "His success will be remembered for years and I wish him well."

Brown said he approached his bosses in mid-April about retiring and they honored his request for a final week on the air to say goodbye. Now he's looking forward to life after radio and creating "some new memories together" with his wife, Lorraine.

