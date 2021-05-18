Portillo's enters spicy chicken wars with new hot giardiniera sauce on sandwich

Portillo's, famous for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and yes, popular chocolate cake, is making a foray into the spicy chicken wars. But with a kick. Portillo's spicy chicken sandwich comes topped with a new specialty hot giardiniera sauce (a creamy sauce made with pickle relish) developed for the restaurant's new sandwich.

"This is a delicious new addition to our menu," said Maria Reichl, Portillo's VP of Culinary Development and Field Operations, in a prepared statement. "Portillo's has always prioritized quality, and this sandwich is no different. It's spicy, crispy and brings our signature Chicago flair with the giardiniera-packed sauce."

Available starting today, the hot giardiniera sauce can be used as a dipper for fries, chicken tenders, onion rings and more. Plus, limited edition bottles of the sauce can be purchased for $5.99 at local Portillo's.

To promote the new spicy sauce, portillos.com will be selling giardiniera-themed gear such as pool floats, swimsuits and more, including a children's book. To have a little fun with the promotion, Portillo's tapped Brian Baumgartner of The Office, Cedric The Entertainer, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Kenny G and more trying to say "giardiniera." See it at facebook.com/portillos.hotdog/videos/168031748568160 and on Portillo's social media pages.