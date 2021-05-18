Lollapalooza will return to Chicago this summer, for those who get vaccinated or tested

Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park in July after COVID-19 derailed the popular music festival in 2020. Associated Press

COVID-19 won't stop Lollapalooza this year. The music festival will make a comeback July 29 to Aug. 1 in Grant Park at full capacity, Chicago officials announced Tuesday.

But patrons will need to be fully vaccinated to attend or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test for each day they show up, organizers said.

The full lineup of bands and musicians will be announced at 10 a.m. Wednesday and tickets go on sale at noon.

"So the easiest way, by far, if you want to attend Lollapalooza is to get vaccinated now," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said.

Individuals must have received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's version, and wait two weeks after the final shot to be considered fully vaccinated, Arwady said.

With that timeline, fans should get vaccinated by early June at the latest to meet the deadline, she advised.

"You're going to be hearing some more in the days to come about ways in which we may tie tickets to opportunities for vaccination," Arwady said at a briefing.

More details about how to show proof of full vaccination will be forthcoming, Arwady said. To find out where to get vaccinated, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location.

"Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city's most iconic summer music festivals," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the city to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can't wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer."

For ticket information, visit lollapalooza.com.