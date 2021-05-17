Paramount Theatre in Aurora returns to live shows with 'Kinky Boots'

Drag queens will help welcome the return of live performances at the Paramount Theatre this summer.

The Aurora theater announced Monday that "Kinky Boots" will be staged from Aug. 18 to Oct. 17. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical was originally set to run in spring of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Paramount Theatre to postpone it.

"We appreciate our patrons for staying with us. We couldn't do any of it without you," said Paramount Theatre President and CEO Tim Rater in a statement.

"Kinky Boots" features a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. It's about a British drag queen who helps rescue a failing shoe factory. The stage musical is inspired by a 2005 British film, which itself was inspired by a true story. Trent Stork is set to direct the Paramount production.

The Paramount theater is anticipating updated social distancing guidelines from the state for July rehearsals and to welcome back audiences in August.

New "Kinky Boots" tickets will be reissued to all season subscribers and single ticket holders by the end of May. If newly scheduled performances don't work with a patron's schedule, tickets can be exchanged for another "Kinky Boots" performance.

Single tickets are on sale now, and range from $36 to $74. For more information, visit paramountaurora.com or call (630) 896-6666.