Snoop Dogg concert in Aurora postponed

Snoop Dogg has postponed his summer tour, which included at July 18 stop at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. Courtesy of RiverEdge Park

Snoop Dogg will not be playing Aurora's RiverEdge Park this summer.

The famed rapper announced this week that he has postponed his entire 2021 summer touring schedule, which included a July 18 outdoor concert in Aurora. Twista was to have been Snoop Dogg's special guest.

RiverEdge has informed all current ticket holders about the postponement and is working on alternate dates for summer 2022. Snoop Dogg also was slated to perform in Aurora in 2020, but RiverEdge Park canceled its entire concert series that year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once a new date is announced, ticket holders will have up to 60 days before that date to determine if they can attend. If so, they will be issued a new ticket. If not, they can receive a credit good toward any future performance at RiverEdge Park or Paramount Theatre, or receive a full refund.

For more information, call the box office at (630) 896-6666 or visit paramountaurora.com/riveredge.