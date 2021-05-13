Report: Lollapalooza will return this year

Festivalgoers appear at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Thursday, Aug 2, 2018 in Chicago. AP File Photo

Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival will be back in Grant Park this summer, according to a Variety report.

Citing unnamed insiders, the entertainment magazine and website said the midsummer fest will return July 29 to Aug. 1 and will be at or near capacity. Headliners are expected to be named in an official announcement next week.

Last year's festival was moved to YouTube due to the coronavirus pandemic and featured performances by A$AP Rocky, Lupe Fiasco and Outkast.