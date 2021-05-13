 

'American Idol' contestant exits show amid video controversy

  • Caleb Kennedy performs on the singing competition series "American Idol." Kennedy has dropped out of the competition.

    Caleb Kennedy performs on the singing competition series "American Idol." Kennedy has dropped out of the competition. Courtesy of ABC

 
Associated Press
Posted5/13/2021 11:02 AM

A 16-year-old "American Idol" contestant has dropped out of the singing competition after a video circulated of him sitting next to someone wearing what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan hood.

Caleb Kennedy, who had advanced into the Top 5, apologized for the video on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, saying "it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way."

 

Kennedy's mother, Anita Guy, told the Herald-Journal that the video was filmed when Kennedy was 12 and had been taken out of context. She said Kennedy had been imitating characters from the film "The Strangers: Prey at Night."

"It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan, but I know that's how it looks. Caleb doesn't have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races," Guy said.

In his post, Kennedy said: "I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that's not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down."

