Where you can find fireworks displays in the suburbs this summer

Suburban skies were pretty quiet last summer with the pandemic-related cancellation of fireworks displays, but in many towns the bang will be back this year.

Here's a look at some of the Independence Day displays and others planned for the next few months. Some fireworks show times are not yet available, and with evolving COVID-19 restrictions, it's best to check for changes before you go.

June 19

• Elk Grove Village: At 9:30 p.m. at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, next to Elk Grove High School. Part of Rotary Fest, which runs June 16-20. elkgroverotaryfest.com

June 26

• Carpentersville: At 9:30 p.m. at Meadowdale Park, Besinger Drive and Maple Avenue. Activities begin at 7:30 p.m. with concerts, food trucks and more. www.dtpd.org.

• Grayslake: At Central Park, 250 Library Lane. Part of the Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic & Fireworks, which runs 3-10 p.m. www.glpd.com.

June 30 to July 4

• Mount Prospect: At Melas Park on Central Road. Part of the Mount Prospect Lions Club Annual 4th of July Festival. For updates, visit mplions.org.

July 2-4

• Schaumburg: The Schaumburg Boomers will present a fireworks display after every Friday and Saturday home game at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, and an extended display on July 4. Other dates include June 4, 5, 18 and 19; July 23 and 24; Aug. 6, 7, 27 and 28; and Sept. 3 and 4. Tickets are $11-$14. www.boomersbaseball.com

July 3

• Arlington Heights: At Arlington Park, 2200 W. Euclid Ave. Tickets will go on sale June 9. www.arlingtonpark.com/events/fireworks-night

• Barrington: At dusk at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St. The day's events will also include a parade at 10 a.m. www.barrington-il.gov

Wheaton: The Wheaton Park District is finalizing plans to celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show at Graf Park, 1701 Manchester Road, just east of the DuPage County Fairgrounds, on July 3, and a parade on July 4. For updates, visit wheatonparkdistrict.com.

July 4

• Antioch: At 9:15 p.m. in downtown Antioch. Part of the Independence Day Celebration, which also includes 5K run and walk at 8 a.m., parade at 10:30 a.m. and performance by Blooze Brothers at 7 p.m. at the Williams Park Pavilion, 400 Williams St. www.antioch.il.gov

• Bensenville: At 9:30 p.m. at Redmond Recreational Complex, 735 E. Jefferson St. The evening's events will also include a music set by DJ M.B. Entertainment at 6 p.m. and a tribute band concert by Simply Elton at 7:30 p.m. www.bensenville.il.us

• Buffalo Grove: At dusk. The best viewing locations will include Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, with more to be announced. www.vbg.org

• Elk Grove Village: At dusk, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, next to Elk Grove High School. Part of the Lions Club Fourth of July festival, which includes a Daughtry concert at 8 p.m. elkgrove.org

• Glen Ellyn: At dusk at Lake Ellyn, 645 Lenox Road. glenellyn4thofjuly.org

• Libertyville: At dusk at Butler Lake Park, 835 W. Winchester Road. www.libertyville.com

• Lincolnshire: At 9:30 p.m. Part of the Red, White and BOOM! event, which is expected to include other events throughout the day. Fireworks will be fired at a high altitude to allow viewing from farther away than usual and prevent crowding, from the Golf Course of the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, 10 Marriott Drive. www.lincolnshireil.gov

• Mundelein: At 9:30 p.m. Prime viewing locations are the Metra parking lot on Archer Avenue and the Community Days festival grounds on Seymour Avenue near Courtland Street. Part of the Mundelein Community Days Festival, planned for July 2-5 at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St. www.mundelein.org

• Naperville: At dusk at Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive. Naperville Responds for Veterans is hosting a fireworks display as part of the organization's new Fourth of July weekend festival, The Naperville Salute, which runs July 2-3. Designated sponsorship areas will be set up for tailgating and premier viewing. www.napervillesalute.org

• Rolling Meadows: At 9:15 p.m. behind the Community Center at 3705 Pheasant Drive. A larger-than-usual display is planned for this year. www.cityrm.org

• Romeoville: At Deer Crossing Park, 1050 W. Romeo Road. Part of the Exchange Club of Naperville's 33rd annual Ribfest, which runs July 1-4. www.ribfest.net

• Sleepy Hollow: At 9:15 p.m. at Sabatino Park, east of Sleepy Hollow Road on Thorobred Lane. A full day of July 4 events begins at 8 a.m. with the Fun Run and concludes with the fireworks display. Parking opens at 7 p.m. www.sleepyhollowil.org

• Spring Grove: At dusk at Thelen Park on Winn Road. Parking is $10 per car at either Thelen Park, Horse Fair Park or Spring Grove Park. There will also be a parade at noon. www.sg4thofjuly.com

• St. Charles: After dark, at Pottawatomie Park, northwest of the corner of Main Street and North 5th Street. Soda will perform at 6 p.m. There is a $10 parking fee for nonresidents. www.stcparks.org/july-4th-celebration

• Vernon Hills: At 9:30 p.m. from an island in Big Bear Lake at Century Park, Lakeview Parkway, south of Route 60. www.vernonhills.org/100/July-4th

• Waukegan: 9-10 p.m. at Waukegan Harbor & Marina, 55 S. Harbor Place. waukeganharbor.com

July 10

• Elburn Fireworks Show: At dusk, at Lions Park, 500 Filmore St. Food and non-alcoholic drinks for sale near the viewing area. Parking will be available on the west side of the park; donations appreciated. Rain date is July 11. www.elburnlions.com/fireworks-show

July 11

• McHenry: At Petersen Park, 4300 Petersen Park Road, McHenry. Fireworks are planned as part of McHenry's Fiesta Days celebration. The festival runs July 8-18. mchenryfiestadays.com

Aug. 21

• Wheeling: At dusk as part of the Rock 'n' Run the Runway event, Chicago Executive Airport, 1020 South Plant Road. www.rocknruntherunway.com