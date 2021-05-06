Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra preps for final concert, next season's auditions

As the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra prepares to close the curtain on their 2020-21 season, preparations are well underway for the next.

The EYSO will hold its third and final concert of the 2020-21 season Sunday with a pair of free, livestreamed performances at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The show is the final in the three-part "Myths & Legends" series.

And as the orchestra wraps up its 45th season, the registration deadline is fast approaching for the next season.

Auditions will be held in person May 27-30 at Elgin Community College. Applications can be completed online up to the audition dates at eyso.org/join-eyso.

Despite the pandemic, the orchestra managed to rehearse together and put on all three scheduled concerts, albeit without audiences and with several added challenges, Executive Director Eric Larson said.

"There were many more steps involved, but across the board, it's been such a positive," Larson said. "Just the fact that we were able to provide this opportunity of some level of normalcy for our student musicians throughout the season."

The orchestra is open to all music students from fourth grade through college with two or more years of instrumental experience.

EYSO draws members from throughout the Fox Valley and northern Illinois. Rehearsals are held on Sundays and will begin Sept. 12, with the annual fall camp held the weekend of August 27.

Each season features three concerts that explore a season-long theme. The 2021-22 theme will be revealed at the concert Sunday.

While 2020 caused the orchestra financial hardships in the form of lost ticket sales, it also cost them students, Larson said. They were down about 75 musicians from before the pandemic, with at least two-thirds of them citing COVID as their reason for opting out.

Larson said they hope the success of this season will help lure the students back but did find a silver lining in that having fewer musicians may have made it easier for them to keep everyone safe and separated during their live rehearsals. They also plan to take what they learned and implemented this season to carry the livestreaming aspect forward.

That being said, he knows the students look forward to playing in front of people again soon.

"We're very optimistic about having people back in traditional theater seats by our first concert in November," Larson said.

Details about Sunday's concert can be found at eyso.org/concert.