It's Lilac Time in Lombard

Lombard's annual Lilac Time opened May 1 with blue skies and the scent of lilacs in the air.

Though the festival has been scaled back this year, Lilacia Park is still awash with blooms. Visitors are asked to wear face coverings and maintain a six-foot social distance.

- Deb Finken | Staff Photographer Lombard's annual Lilac Time was first celebrated in 1930, modeled after the rose festivals on the West Coast.

Lilac Time runs through May 16 at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave. To see the park at its peak, check out the Bloom-O-Meter at www.lombardlilactime.com or follow the Lombard Park District on Facebook or Instagram.

On May 6-7, stop by the Lilacia Park Garden Shed for the Lombard Park District's annual plant sale from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, or while supplies last. Choose from a selection of perennials, hanging foliage baskets, mangaves, and large and small succulents.

- Deb Finken | Staff Photographer Lilacia Park's Country Store sells handcrafted Lilac Time items and other goods. The store will be open weather-permitting from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends, excluding Mother's Day, through May 16. Capacity limits will be enforced.

In celebration of Lilac Time, children ages 3 to 5 and 6 or older can visit Helen Plum Library's "S.T.E.M.onade Stand" for seeds and plant-related projects every Monday in May (except May 31). Choose between beginner gardener or advanced gardener kits. Stop by the library, 110 W. Maple St., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. For information, visit helenplum.org.

Though the annual Lombard Lilac Parade has been postponed until Sept. 19, you can still cheer on the racers in the 16th annual Lilac Mutt Strut Saturday, May 15. You can participate with or without your dog.

- Deb Finken | Staff Photographer Lilacia Park's more than 35,000 tulips put on a show for visitors to Lilac Time.

The 5K race and 1-mile run/walk start at 8 a.m. in front of the Lombard Park District administrative building, 227 W. Parkside Ave. The cost is $25 for 5K or 1-mile race run; fees apply. The online registration deadline is May 11. Sign up at lombardparks.com/mutt-strut/.

Kids and adults of all ages are encouraged to participate in this annual race, offered both in-person or virtual. Race-day registration will be available beginning at 6:30 a.m. May 15.

There will be no award ceremony on race morning. The medals will be available for pickup at Madison Meadows Athletic Center.