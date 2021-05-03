'Disney Princess -- The Concert' to play Rosemont in March 2022

Susan Egan, the original Belle in "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" on Broadway and Meg in the animated film "Hercules," is set to star in the tour of "Disney Princess -- The Concert" at the Rosemont Theatre in March 2022. Courtesy of Broadway Princess Party

Elgin native Courtney Reed, the original Princess Jasmine in "Aladdin" on Broadway, is set to star in "Disney Princess -- The Concert" at the Rosemont Theatre in March 2022. Courtesy of Broadway Princess Party

"Disney Princess -- The Concert" is coming to the Rosemont Theatre next year.

The Rosemont show date is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, and tickets officially go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7.

"Disney Princess" is inspired by the "Broadway Princess Party." It started in 2015 as a cabaret act featuring original Broadway stars of animated film stage adaptations and other musicals with princesses.

The "Broadway Princess Party" grew to play larger venues, including several sold-out shows at Schaumburg's Improv Comedy Showcase in 2018.

But now as a Disney Concerts presentation, the "Disney Princess" expands to feature more than 30 songs, plus stories and lots of projected animated sequences.

The 85-city "Disney Princess" concert tour launches in Georgia in November, and is set to feature Tony Award-nominee Susan Egan ("Beauty and the Beast," "Hercules").

Other stars joining the tour in February include Elgin native Courtney Reed (Jasmine in "Aladdin" on Broadway), plus the original Broadway "Anastasia" Christy Altomare (Guenevere in the 2014 run of "Camelot" at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace).

Tickets can be purchased via the Rosemont Theatre box office and online at ticketmaster.com or DisneyPrincessConcert.com.