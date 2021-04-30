Trilogy Lounge in St. Charles opens its doors

With more people being able to get their COVID-19 vaccine these days, David Brown believes that now is the right time to open a new nightclub and lounge.

"People are restless," said David Brown, owner of the Trilogy Lounge at 2051 Lincoln Highway (Route 38) in St. Charles. "They're ready."

Trilogy is opening this weekend in the space that formerly housed Paradiso restaurant, known for its authentic Italian fare. Brown is a former professional athlete who had played for the Chicago Rush/Chicago Slaughter in the Arena Football League. He owns Power Athletics Wellness in St. Charles, a nonprofit agency in St. Charles that focuses on helping low-income individuals, people with disabilities, veterans and seniors.

Co-owner Cherman Wilson is also a former professional athlete who is a conductor at the BNSF Railway. He also owns a home health care business.

Hanging on the walls of the lounge are photos of some of Brown's favorite artists, including Drake, Tupac Shakur and Nipsey Hussle. Trilogy Lounge will feature a regular DJ as well as live music, including reggae.

To ensure everyone's safety, face masks are required and capacity limits will be in place.

"Anyone coming in will have to wear a mask," Brown said. "Once you actually get to your table or section, then you can take your mask off. If you're up moving around, then you have to put your mask back on."

The lounge also features a room that can be rented out for parties.

"If you have a bigger party that wants to come in, we can seat you in your own area," Brown said. "You can cater food from one of the restaurants that we use. You just say how much food you want and we'll make sure that we have it here for you."

In addition, plans are to put in an outdoor patio at the back of the building to take advantage of the warmer weather.

"I've had a lot of people inquire about that," Brown said. "On Sundays, we'll do an R&B type of brunch, where we will have a DJ but we will play more mellow music. And we'll have unlimited mimosas and margarita towers and things like that. And that will go on during the day on Sundays."

He emphasized that Trilogy will feature a variety of entertainment options, including comedy shows and salsa dance nights.

"We don't want to be labeled just as a club," Brown said. "We're more than just a club. We want to appeal to everybody."

Trilogy Lounge will be open from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sundays.

More information is available by going to Trilogy's Facebook page at facebook.com/TrilogyLounge.