Feder: Jenny Valliere joins The Mix as midday host, music director

Just in from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jenny Valliere has been hired as midday personality and music director at WTMX 101.9-FM, the Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary station, Robert Feder writes.

She succeeds Nikki Chuminatto, who shifted to Eric Ferguson's morning show as a full-time contributor.

 

Valliere most recently was program director, music director and afternoon host at KZIA in Cedar Rapids.

