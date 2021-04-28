Feder: Springfield exhibit on 'Music from Illinois' remembers radio too

"The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois."

An ambitious exhibition celebrating music from Illinois and the legendary musicians who made it -- including a working radio studio available to DJs throughout the state -- will open Friday in Springfield, Robert Feder writes.

"The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois" will run through January 2022 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

The immersive and interactive exhibit will take visitors through a recreated backstage area of a concert arena. Videos and instruments, memorabilia and personal items from scores of artists will be on display, spanning popular music from rhythm and blues singers, '60s pop and "garage bands," arena rockers of the '70s and '80s to country, jazz, modern day hip-hop, folk, alternative and more.

One-of-a-kind artifacts include Benny Goodman's clarinet, Common's suit from his 2015 Oscars performance, Howlin' Wolf's harmonica, John Prine's stage props, Dan Fogelberg's guitar and an Earth, Wind & Fire stage costume.

