Best Bets: Arlington International Racecourse opens for the season

Horsing around

Arlington International Racecourse begins what could be its final season with Opening Day on Friday and Kentucky Derby Day on Saturday. See the horses run while you can at 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. $10-$50. (847) 385-7500 or arlingtonpark.com. 2:25-6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 30 and May 1

Sharks at the drive-in!

The McHenry Outdoor Theater reopens for the summer season with a double bill of "Jaws" and "Twister" at 1510 N. Chapel Hill Road, McHenry. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children, senior citizens, and current and former members of the military. facebook.com/mchenryoutdoor. Box office opens about 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 30.

Symphonic streaming

The Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra goes online with a concert of "Wonderful Winds" featuring compositions by Scott Joplin, Antonín Dvorák and Carl Maria von Weber. The concert is available on demand now. $25. elmhurstsymphony.org. Available to stream through May 31

Edson Barbosa rehearses "Under the Trees' Voices" for the Joffrey Ballet. - Courtesy of Matt de la Peña/Joffrey Ballet

The Joffrey Ballet continues its series of world premiere online dances with choreographer Nicolas Blanc's "Under the Trees' Voices." It's free, but donations are appreciated. joffrey.org. Streams at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30

Fundraising fun

See clips from upcoming productions of "Little Shop of Horrors," "My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra" and more as part of the "Metropolis Virtual Gala: Mask-erade" to benefit the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. The stream is $25. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7 p.m. Friday, April 30

The Swedish horror film "Midsommar" is part of Creepy Co. and the Music Box Theatre's "Half-O-Ween 2021" at Chi-Town Movies Drive-In in Chicago. - Courtesy of Gabor Kotschy/A24

Creepy Co. teams up with the Music Box Theatre for "Half-O-Ween 2021," a series of horror films to mark the halfway point to Halloween. Screenings are this weekend at the Chi-Town Movies Drive-In, 2343 S. Throop St., Chicago. $30 single feature per car; $45 double feature per car. (773) 871-6604 or musicboxtheatre.com. "Halloween III" at 11 p.m. Friday, April 30; "Midsommar" & "Alucarda" at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, May 1; "Friday the 13th Part III" & "Sleepaway Camp" at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, May 2

Spring arts

The Grayslake Arts Alliance MayFest returns with socially distanced art walks downtown, live streams of art workshops and displays at the Heritage Center and Museum. Activities are this weekend around 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Free, but donations are appreciated. (847) 543-1745 or grayslakeartsalliance.org. Various times from Friday, April 30, through Sunday, May 2

Green up time

The Daily Herald and Lurvey Home and Garden continue their co-sponsorship of a Virtual Gardening Series. The next session is on Container Gardening and it's free, but advance registration is required by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 2. events.dailyherald.com. Event link emailed by 5 p.m. Monday, May 3

The revamped Skydeck Chicago has reopened in the Willis Tower in Chicago. - Courtesy of Skydeck Chicago

The Skydeck Chicago returns for a mix of fabulous city vistas, plus lots of selfie opportunities, with special Chicago-related exhibits. They're atop the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $30, $22 kids 3-11; advance tickets recommended. (312) 875-9447 or theskydeck.com. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. March through September