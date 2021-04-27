Feder: Nexstar Media Group launching Rewind TV channel in September

Nexstar Media Group, parent company of WGN-Channel 9 and NewsNation, has announced the launch of Rewind TV, a digital subchannel that will air sitcoms from the 1980s and '90s.

The lineup will include "The Drew Carey Show," "Murphy Brown," "Growing Pains," "Wings," "Sabrina, The Teenage Witch," "Who's the Boss" and "Family Ties."

Debuting September 1, the new network will be available in 40 percent of U.S. households, including Chicago.

Nexstar also operates Antenna TV, which focuses on '60s and '70s programming.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.