Drive-through Dino Safari coming to Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

The family-friendly, drive-through Dino Safari comes to Fox Valley Mall in Aurora beginning May 7. Courtesy of Maura Roche (Imagine Exhibitions)

Something prehistoric this way comes beginning next month when Fox Valley Mall in Aurora welcomes more than 40 animatronic beasts as part of an immersive, drive-through dinosaur exhibition.

The family-friendly, COVID-19 safe Dino Safari -- featuring tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops and microraptors -- opens May 7 and runs through May 23 at 195 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora.

Developed by Imagine Exhibitions in collaboration with paleontologist Dr. Gregory Erickson, the exhibition is accompanied by an audio guide detailing dinosaurs' evolution, behavior and habitat.

"We are thrilled to be bringing this safe and fun experience to families into Chicagoland, particularly in light of the many challenges everyone has faced over the last year," said Dino Safari producer Tom Zaller. "There's nothing more amazing than (to) see a child's face light up when they see our dinosaurs!"

Tickets start at $49.95 per vehicle and are available through dinosafari.com.