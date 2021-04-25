Lombard lilac sale

This white lilac is named in honor of the wife of Emile Lemoine, a prolific hybridizer of French lilacs during the late 1800s. It was from his nursery that Col. Plum brought his first two lilacs to Lombard.

Mme Lemoine has fragrant, double white blossoms making it especially showy against its green leaves. It grows to a size of 10 feet high by 10 feet wide and blooms in mid-season. A white lilac can be paired nicely with a more traditional colored one to make a striking combination.

Along with two other white lilacs, Mt. Baker and Miss Ellen Willmott, Mme Lemoine is available at this year's Lombard Lilac Sale found online at www.lombardgardenclub.org.