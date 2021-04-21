Businesses rally behind struggling Arlington Heights yogurt shop

An effort to jump-start a downtown Arlington Heights business that's struggled amid the pandemic and winter season is 25% of the way to its goal.

Berry Yo, 50 N. Vail Ave., is on the receiving end of a promotion launched by other local businesses who are trying to help the frozen yogurt shop get back on track.

During the first weekend of the Fill the Berry Yo Bowl! 952 bowls were sold, which is well on the way to the 3,700 goal set by the GetBurbed real estate office on April 17.

Berry Yo isn't closing its doors, but it needs the community's help to recover.

"The pandemic, and then heading right into winter, our slow season, has put us in a critical spot financially," said owner Sheila Henneman, who opened the shop nine years ago.

Sponsorships from local businesses -- GetBurbed; For Papa's Sake; law firm Drost, Kivlahan, McMahon & O'Connor LLC; Proper Rate's Steve Smith; and Farmers Insurance's Joe D'Angelo -- will aid the financial effort.

GetBurbed has partnered with Berry Yo on different events and initiatives, including a fundraiser last year to benefit nonprofit Arlington Cares, which assists residents who are in need of temporary economic support.

The store is open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.