Navy Pier to start a phased reopening on April 30

Navy Pier in Chicago begins a phased reopening starting Friday, April 30.

Public access to outdoor attractions and spaces will be the first to resume. These include the parking garages, tour boats and outdoor pavilions and parks (including select rides like the Centennial Wheel and Carousel).

Select restaurants are also set to reopen, including Billy Goat Tavern, Giordano's, Harry Caray's Tavern, and Margaritaville.

"We are anxious to reopen our spaces and safely welcome guests back to the Pier," said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner in a statement. "With mass vaccination rollouts now underway, we are eager to help guests safely reconnect to Chicago and its most treasured experiences."

Also set to resume are free 10-minute fireworks displays that start at 9 p.m. each Saturday in May. The first display is dedicated to health care professionals and front-line workers in honor of their hard work and dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Navy Pier is often cited as a top Illinois tourist attraction, but it has been largely shut to visitors since January as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Navy Pier has seen some new growth with the 223-room Hilton-operated hotel called the Sable opening last month. But AMC also recently announced that Navy Pier's longtime IMAX movie theater has permanently closed.

The Chicago Children's Museum and Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier are temporarily closed, though both are offering online activities and shows. For example, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre celebrates the Bard's birthday with a rooftop livestream called "To Be 4/23" featuring a conversation with rap star Common and musical theater performances at 7 p.m. Friday, April 23.

Navy Pier guests must wear a face mask at all times and try to maintain six feet of distance between individuals who are not from the same party. Guests should also wash hands regularly and utilize the more than 90 hand sanitizer dispensers available throughout the Pier.

For more information, visit navypier.org.