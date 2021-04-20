Lake County Symphony Orchestra to perform live in Gurnee

The Lake County Symphony Orchestra will perform its spring concert in person at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Village Church, 1319 Hunt Club Road, Gurnee. There is a limit of 50 in-person tickets. The program will include Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 and jazz standards by Chick Corea. Tickets cost $18 and must be purchased in advance via the website at www.lakecountysymphonyorchestra.com or by calling (847) 746-3472. The professional broadcast of the taped concert is scheduled for Sunday, April 25, at 3:30 p.m. Registrants will receive link Sunday at noon. Baskets will be raffled off at each concert.