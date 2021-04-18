A young woman goes missing in Freeform mystery series 'Cruel Summer'

Jessica Biel says that if she was the right age, she'd want to star in "Cruel Summer."

She isn't, so the "7th Heaven" alum is an executive producer instead on the Freeform mystery series premiering Tuesday, April 20. The "Rashomon"-like saga probes the disappearance of a popular young woman (played by Olivia Holt), eventually making a bookish outcast (Chiara Aurelia) the prime suspect. As the plot unfolds over three summers, not everyone is who they initially seem to be. Michael Landes, Harley Quinn Smith (daughter of filmmaker Kevin Smith) and Brooklyn Sudano also are cast regulars, and "Grey's Anatomy" alum Sarah Drew has a recurring role.

Biel also executive-produced the drama series "The Sinner," and with "Cruel Summer," she reflects that "to create something for young women is really exciting. To give them this platform to really talk about some intense, hard things, hard things that these young people are going through, it's something we want to do for all people ... but especially for women and for girls."

"Cruel Summer" star Holt explains of her character, "As far as Kate goes in her past and her history and who she is, we'll see a big shift (within the story's) three years. She comes from a family that is very complicated. It really shines a light on the complex part of being a teenager and trying to figure out who you are in the midst of a million things that are going on. I think she is really kind and really smart, and you'll see a lot of different layers of her."

Varied aspects also apply to Aurelia's role as Jeanette, and that actress says, "It's honestly kind of sad, the evolution that Jeanette goes through, as you see it becoming harder for her to be the pure person that I feel she was. She's going through so much that I think it almost taints her sparkle a little bit."

Having spent so many years in front of the cameras, Biel enjoys being in charge of her latest projects.

"I didn't have that power at all," she recalls of her "7th Heaven" tenure. "I was also just a kid, and I'm not sure if it would have been any good if I had even had the ability to change the narrative. I'm so grateful that I'm in a place in my career where I get to be a part of those conversations. I get to be in the rooms with the writers and the team of producers and the actors and everybody, talking through issues and finding the best path through. That is the most fun."

• • •

"Cruel Summer"

Premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, on Freeform