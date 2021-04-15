Feder: New hip hop 'Streetz 95.1' hits the ground running in Chicago

This week marks the launch of Streetz 95.1/105.1 HD 2, billed as featuring "the hottest current and upcoming hip hop and R&B artists," Robert Feder writes.

While its website remains under construction, the station announced its debut on Facebook Wednesday.

Headlining the station is rap artist Yung Joc, star of VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" whose given name is Jasiel Amon Robinson.

With him as co-hosts of the syndicated "Streetz Morning Takeover" are Mz Shyneka & Shawty Shawty.

Veteran radio programmer Steve Hegwood, whose Atlanta-based Core Radio Group has been expanding its hip hop "Streetz" brand on HD2 signals and translators across the country, is behind the venture.

